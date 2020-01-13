BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Insured Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSE opened at $13.72 on Monday. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

In other news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

