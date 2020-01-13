BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $35.04 on Monday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

