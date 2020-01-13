BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €57.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.70 ($67.09) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.28 ($63.11).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €51.89 ($60.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.95 and its 200-day moving average is €45.75. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

