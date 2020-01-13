Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $374.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $252.44 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.40.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

