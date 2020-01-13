Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.