Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.