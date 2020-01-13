Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $392,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $60.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

