Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $673,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.05 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

