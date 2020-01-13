Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $896,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in L3Harris by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $133.25 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

