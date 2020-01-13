Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

