Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 6,424 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $34.74 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

