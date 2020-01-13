Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.