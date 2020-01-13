Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 110,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

