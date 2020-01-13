Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 125 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.89.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $381.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.