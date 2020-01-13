Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 242 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 57.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,230,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

