Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $165.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $166.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

