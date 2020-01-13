Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $123,389,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 270.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 272,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE:SNN opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.