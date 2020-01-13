Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 506.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $296.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

