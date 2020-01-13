BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 605 at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618.13 ($8.13).

BP stock opened at GBX 498.35 ($6.56) on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

