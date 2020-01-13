Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.75 ($1.10).

BREE opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

