Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,018. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.96 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 2.16.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

