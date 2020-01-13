Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $0.90 EPS

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Camden National has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 3,142.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 40.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $356,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

