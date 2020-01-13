Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $574.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.80 million and the highest is $579.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $553.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $51.92 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bruker by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bruker by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bruker by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

