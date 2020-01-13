Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138.89 ($28.14).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,076 ($27.31) on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,084.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

