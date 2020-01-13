Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.74.

COG opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

