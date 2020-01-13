Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

