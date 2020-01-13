Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

