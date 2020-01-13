Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $258.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $188.11 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

