Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 449,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

