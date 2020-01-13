CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,313,863.68 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,113,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,085,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,887.68.

On Monday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,368,968.16.

On Thursday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56.

CARG opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.