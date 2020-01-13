Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after buying an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 168,212 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.