Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

