Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $815.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

