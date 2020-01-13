Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 68 ($0.89). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

CNA stock opened at GBX 87.48 ($1.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

