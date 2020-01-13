Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $179.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.29.

NYSE CRL opened at $157.89 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $115.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 28.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

