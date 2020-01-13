Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.50

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 3827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.40).

CHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $725.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

