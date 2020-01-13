Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 96.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

