Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLIN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

CLIN opened at GBX 904 ($11.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.00. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

