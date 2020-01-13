Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 805,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Cna Financial has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

