Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Shares of CXO opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $126.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

