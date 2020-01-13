ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

