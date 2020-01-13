Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $790,920.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.14 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,226,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

