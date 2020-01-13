Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.83.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

