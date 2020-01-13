Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.9% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 51.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

