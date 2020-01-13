Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 461.83 ($6.08).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 476.20 ($6.26) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

