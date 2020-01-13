CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $118,544.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00802205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

