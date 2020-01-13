Craig Hallum Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $60.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

