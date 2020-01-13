Credit Suisse Group Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

