Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases $43,825.40 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,825.40.

CWGL opened at $7.22 on Monday. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

