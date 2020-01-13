CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.50

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €59.50 ($69.19) and last traded at €59.30 ($68.95), with a volume of 10332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.95 ($68.55).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.02 and its 200-day moving average is €50.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.69.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

